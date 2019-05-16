Honor 20 series India launch confirmed for June 11; global unveiling on May 21

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has revealed the India launch date of the Honor 20 series, ahead of official global unveiling scheduled for next week on May 21. The company will be hosting a launch event in London on May 21, and next month the same will also be launched in India on June 11.

The Honor 20 series is likely to get the two flagship smartphones, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. We have already seen the mid-range offering Honor 20 Lite, which went official earlier this month. As yet, there is no clarity as to what Honor will launch on May 21 in London. We are expecting Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro to make its debut first, which will then later be followed in India on June 11. Honor has only revealed the India launch date, but other details are not yet available.

Previously leaked Honor 20 Pro image renders showed off the rear design of the smartphone in Blue, Black, Twilight and White colors. It also revealed that Honor is bringing similar four-camera setup like the Huawei P30 Pro for its flagship variant Honor 20 Pro.

Upfront, the Honor 20 Pro is likely to carry an in-display selfie camera using the punch-hole display just like the Honor View20. Also, it is most likely that the smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner which was not there on the View20. The company recently shared a few images, which detailed the fashion-focused design of the Honor 20 line up. Later, there was a teaser video as well, which suggested that the Honor 20 series’ will offer Dynamic Holographic glass back design.

Honor is also teasing the phone with a tagline “Capture Wonder”, emphasizing on pro-grade camera. The previous leaks suggested that the Honor 20 Pro could offer a quadruple camera setup. At the back, the device might feature a massive 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The setup will also include a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

It is unknown whether the company will leverage SuperSpectrum technology or not, which we have seen on the Huawei P30 series. The Honor 20 series, being flagship offering from Honor, is expected to be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. The devices are said to come in two configurations, which could be 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage option.