comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at fancy Dynamic Holographic glass back design
News

Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at fancy Dynamic Holographic glass back design

News

Honor has released a new video, which suggests that the Honor 20 series' will offer Dynamic Holographic glass back design. The new Honor phones are expected to debut on May 21.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 6:19 PM IST
honor-20-series-launch-london-may-21

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to soon introduce new flagship smartphones. The new series will be called Honor 20, and the launch event will reportedly take place on May 21 in London. The company recently shared a few images, which detailed the fashion-focused design of the Honor 20 line up. Now, Honor has released a new video, which suggests that the Honor 20 series’ will offer Dynamic Holographic glass back design.

The Honor 20 series will basically be offering a stereoscopic effect, that will change looks when one will observe the phone from different angles. The Dynamic Holographic glass back design will be made with the new Triple 3D Mesh process, GSMArena reports. “The operation compounds multiple glass layers, with special color and depth coatings into a single 3D curved glass surface,” the cited source said.

The company is also teasing the phone with a tagline “Capture Wonder”, emphasizing on pro-grade camera. The previous leaks suggested that the Honor 20 Pro could offer a quadruple camera setup. At the back, the device might feature a massive 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The setup will also include a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

It is unknown whether the company will leverage SuperSpectrum technology or not, which we have seen on the Huawei P30 series. The Honor 20 series, being flagship offering from Honor, is expected to be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. The devices are said to come in two configurations, which could be 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage option.

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately after release

Also Read

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately after release

Besides, the leaked renders of the Honor 20 showed the phone in three color options, which includes Blue, Black and White (breathing crystal). The device is also said to arrive with triple cameras on the rear, where one camera will likely allow periscope-like 5x zoom. Additionally, it is unknown whether Honor will opt for a dewdrop style notch, or go for Honor View 20 like in-display selfie camera.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 6:19 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
News
Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

News

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

Top 10 critics choice Pok mon games

Gaming

Top 10 critics choice Pok mon games

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

News

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

Sponsored

Most Popular

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at Holographic design

Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung

Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at Holographic design

News

Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at Holographic design
Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review
Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

News

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched
HONOR 9N vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Which one’s the budget champion?

HONOR 9N vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Which one’s the budget champion?
HONOR 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Which is the better value-for-money proposition?

HONOR 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Which is the better value-for-money proposition?

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन के कैमरे से शूट किए Sacred Games 2 के पोस्टर और प्रोमो वीडियो

Mother's Day 2019 Gift: पांच हजार रुपये से कम के ये डिवाइस आपकी मां की हेल्थ से लेकर एंटरटेनमेंट का रखेंगे ध्यान

ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा Vivo Y15 स्मार्टफोन

Nokia का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन FCC सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर दिखाई दिया, सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at Holographic design
News
Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at Holographic design
Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung

News

Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung
Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share

News

Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share
Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710

News

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

News

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans