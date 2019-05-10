Honor 20 series' new teaser hints at fancy Dynamic Holographic glass back design

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to soon introduce new flagship smartphones. The new series will be called Honor 20, and the launch event will reportedly take place on May 21 in London. The company recently shared a few images, which detailed the fashion-focused design of the Honor 20 line up. Now, Honor has released a new video, which suggests that the Honor 20 series’ will offer Dynamic Holographic glass back design.

The Honor 20 series will basically be offering a stereoscopic effect, that will change looks when one will observe the phone from different angles. The Dynamic Holographic glass back design will be made with the new Triple 3D Mesh process, GSMArena reports. “The operation compounds multiple glass layers, with special color and depth coatings into a single 3D curved glass surface,” the cited source said.

The company is also teasing the phone with a tagline “Capture Wonder”, emphasizing on pro-grade camera. The previous leaks suggested that the Honor 20 Pro could offer a quadruple camera setup. At the back, the device might feature a massive 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The setup will also include a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

It is unknown whether the company will leverage SuperSpectrum technology or not, which we have seen on the Huawei P30 series. The Honor 20 series, being flagship offering from Honor, is expected to be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. The devices are said to come in two configurations, which could be 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage option.

Besides, the leaked renders of the Honor 20 showed the phone in three color options, which includes Blue, Black and White (breathing crystal). The device is also said to arrive with triple cameras on the rear, where one camera will likely allow periscope-like 5x zoom. Additionally, it is unknown whether Honor will opt for a dewdrop style notch, or go for Honor View 20 like in-display selfie camera.