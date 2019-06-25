Earlier this month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched three new smartphones in India. These include Honor 20, Honor 20i and Honor 20 Pro. The Honor 20 is all set to go on first sale today. Highlights of the smartphone include a quad-camera setup at the back, punch hole selfie camera and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Honor 20 price, specifications and features.

Honor 20 price in India

The Honor 20 is available in India for Rs 32,999. You can buy it from Flipkart and the sale starts today (June 25) at 12:00PM. You can choose between Sapphire Blue or Midnight Black color variants. To make the Honor 20 even more attractive, Honor is offering users with 90 percent buyback guarantee as well. If you don’t like the smartphone, you can return it and get up to 90 percent buyback value. However, this has to be done within 90 days.

Flipkart is also offering No Cost EMI option starting at Rs 5,500 per month. Honor has also partnered Reliance Jio to offer Rs 2,200 cash back to Honor 20 users. Applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans, users will also get 125GB additional 4G data on MyJio app.

Honor 20 features, specifications

The Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch LCD IPS display with FHD+ resolution. Huawei’s Kirin 980 octa-core SoC powers the device, and there is a 3,750mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

The Honor 20 also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup consists a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity features include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. The smartphone also supports dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity option. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1. At the Honor 20 price point, it will closely compete with the Asus 6Z and OnePlus 7.

Features OnePlus 7 Honor 20 Asus 6Z Price 32999 32999 31999 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Kirin 980 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Android 9 Pie Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 16MP 32MP 48PM + 13MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,750mAh 5,000mAh

