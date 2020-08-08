comscore Honor 20 update brings June 2020 security patch | BGR India
Honor 20 update brings June 2020 security patch

The latest Honor 20 update fixes 2 critical and 12 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures).

Honor 20

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 20 smartphone. It brings the two-month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update also mentions adding several new features, including Huawei Assistant and Smart Charge, among others. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15, 9A and 9S smartphones sold out in first sale

The latest Honor 20 Android security update carries the software build version 10.1.0.230 based on the Magic UI 3.1 custom skin. Its firmware is about 4.63GB in size and is currently available for users based in India. As per the changelog, the new update adds Huawei Assistant to the smartphone’s home screen. It also brings the Smart Charge mode feature and optimizes the deterministic latency engine to give you an extra smooth system user experience. Also Read - Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

The changelog also mentions adding Convenient collaboration tools with multiple devices. The June 2020 security patch further fixes a host of security vulnerabilities on the device. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for 2 critical and 12 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S launched in India; check price, specifications and other details

Honor is rolling out the new update via OTA in a staged manner. Hence, it may take a while to reach all Honor 20 devices gradually. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 20 specifications

The Honor 20 smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 20 has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It packs a 3,750 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone also has Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Honor 20

Honor 20

32999

Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Kirin 980 SoC
48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

