comscore Honor 20 update rolling out in India: Price, review, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20 users in India get an update with new security patch and more
News

Honor 20 users in India get an update with new security patch and more

News

Honor 20 series has been popular among buyers in India. The Huawei sub-brand has revealed that all the three smartphones in this series are in line to receive the Android 10 update.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 11:37 AM IST
honor-20-bgr-1

The Honor 20 users in India are receiving a new software update for their smartphone. Based on reports, this is just an incremental update and brings in a newer security patch and more. Read on to find out everything about this new Honor 20 update.

Honor 20 update details

The smartphone continues to run MagicUI 2.1. The new update essentially bumps up the software version to 9.1.0.142, Gizmochina reports. The update is about 4.16GB in size. Hence it is recommended that you have a stable Wi-Fi connection and plenty of charge before initiating the update process.

As mentioned, the update brings in a new Android security patch to the smartphone. But while certain brands have started rolling out August 2019 security patch to their smartphones, this Honor device gets a July 2019 patch.

Apart from the security patch, the smartphone also gets some system-wide optimizations and performance stabilities. The update changelog however doesn’t go into the details of these optimizations and stability improvements.

The Honor 20 series has been quite popular among buyers in India. While these smartphones launched with Android Pie on board, Honor has confirmed that they will all receive the Android 10 (formerly Android Q) update. There is however no word on a time frame for the roll out.

The US ban has no doubt had an effect on Huawei and Honor’s business. But post the announcement of the ban, the company released a statement for its users. It reads, “All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service accordingly. Our most popular devices, including Honor 20 series (Honor 20i, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro), will be able to access Android Q.

Features Honor 20 Honor 20i
Price 32999 14999
Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.21-inch-Full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM and 256GB
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 3,750mAh 3,400mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro
Android 9 Pie
Kirin 980 SoC
Quad cameras
Honor 20

Honor 20

32999

Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Kirin 980 SoC
48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
Honor 20i

Honor 20i

14999

Android 9 Pie
Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
Triple - 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Honor 20 users in India get an update
News
Honor 20 users in India get an update
Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

News

Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

News

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in

Deals

Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in

Realme 2 Pro available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart

Deals

Realme 2 Pro available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Honor 20 users in India get an update

Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20 users in India get an update

News

Honor 20 users in India get an update
Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

News

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online
Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in

Deals

Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

News

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL का बड़ा फैसला: 22 प्रीपेड प्लान में 250 मिनट डेली की वॉयस कैपिंग लगाई

Motorola E6 Plus की लीक हुई तस्वीरों में दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन

Tata Sky नए SD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स कस्टमर्स को ऑफर कर रहा है 13 सेमी-एनुअल पैक

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट

OnePlus smart TV में होगी 3GB RAM और MediaTek MT5670 प्रोसेसर

News

Honor 20 users in India get an update
News
Honor 20 users in India get an update
Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

News

Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153
Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

News

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online
RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

News

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27