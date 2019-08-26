The Honor 20 users in India are receiving a new software update for their smartphone. Based on reports, this is just an incremental update and brings in a newer security patch and more. Read on to find out everything about this new Honor 20 update.

Honor 20 update details

The smartphone continues to run MagicUI 2.1. The new update essentially bumps up the software version to 9.1.0.142, Gizmochina reports. The update is about 4.16GB in size. Hence it is recommended that you have a stable Wi-Fi connection and plenty of charge before initiating the update process.

As mentioned, the update brings in a new Android security patch to the smartphone. But while certain brands have started rolling out August 2019 security patch to their smartphones, this Honor device gets a July 2019 patch.

Apart from the security patch, the smartphone also gets some system-wide optimizations and performance stabilities. The update changelog however doesn’t go into the details of these optimizations and stability improvements.

The Honor 20 series has been quite popular among buyers in India. While these smartphones launched with Android Pie on board, Honor has confirmed that they will all receive the Android 10 (formerly Android Q) update. There is however no word on a time frame for the roll out.

The US ban has no doubt had an effect on Huawei and Honor’s business. But post the announcement of the ban, the company released a statement for its users. It reads, “All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service accordingly. Our most popular devices, including Honor 20 series (Honor 20i, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro), will be able to access Android Q.”

Features Honor 20 Honor 20i Price 32999 14999 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Huawei Kirin 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.21-inch-Full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM and 256GB Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 3,750mAh 3,400mAh

