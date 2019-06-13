comscore Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno | BGR India
Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno: Price in India, specifications, features compared

Honor 20 wants to challenge OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno with additional rear cameras and yet it is priced the same. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

  Published: June 13, 2019 11:35 AM IST
Honor 20 was launched in India as the successor to Honor 10 this week. The smartphone is a mid-range flagship that competes with OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno. Honor, which is yet to establish a big market share in India, aims to beat OnePlus this time. And the company plans to do that with a superior camera and unique design. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

Price and Availability

Honor 20 is available at the same price as the OnePlus 7 in India. It is priced at Rs 32,999, and can be purchased from Flipkart. It comes in only one storage variant and option for blue or black color. OnePlus 7 is available starting at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 37,999, and comes in mirror grey and red colors. Oppo Reno can be purchased for Rs 32,990 and is available in jet black color. Both OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno are available via Amazon India.

Screen Size

The Honor 20 has a smaller display than its rivals. It features a 6.26-inch display with Full HD+ resolution like its sibling. It also uses an LCD panel while other two devices use an AMOLED panel. OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. Oppo Reno has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a full screen design. Honor 20 has a hole punch design while OnePlus 7 has a dewdrop notch.

Chipset, RAM and Storage

Like Honor 20 Pro, the Honor 20 is also powered by Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC. It comes in only storage variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Oppo Reno comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 7 can be purchased with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. None of these devices support expandable storage. So, it is advisable that you pick the storage carefully.

Cameras

This is where these three devices really compete against each other. They all use 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor for main camera. Honor has equipped Honor 20 with a total of four cameras on its back. It features a 48-megapixel main camera with wide f/1.8 aperture. The camera is supported by a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It lacks the telephoto camera seen on the Honor 20 Pro.

OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno feature dual camera setup on their back. They both feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The secondary camera acts as depth sensor in portrait mode. For selfies, Honor 20 uses a high resolution 32-megapixel camera. OnePlus 7 has a 16-megapixel camera placed in a dewdrop notch. Oppo also has a 16-megapixel selfie but uses a unique shark fin pop-up mechanism. Honor 20 definitely seems more capable in paper.

Battery, OS and Connectivity

All the three smartphones mentioned here run Android Pie out of the box. They are also likely to get Android Q update later this year. Honor 20 runs Magic UI while OnePlus 7 uses OxygenOS. Oppo Reno comes overlaid with ColorOS 6 user interface. OnePlus’ OxygenOS is a better UI than its rivals. Honor 20 packs a 3,750mAh battery. OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno have a 3,700mAh and 3,765mAh battery respectively. All the three devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and have dual-SIM option.

Features Honor 20 OnePlus 7 Oppo Reno
Display 6.26-inch Full HD+ 6.41-inch Full HD+ 6.4-inch Full HD+
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980
octa-core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
octa-core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
octa-core
RAM 6GB 6GB/8GB 8GB
Storage 128GB
(non-expandable)		 128GB/256GB
(non-expandable)		 128GB
(non-expandable)
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Front Camera 32-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Battery 3,750mAh 3,700mAh 3,765mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Android OS Android 9 Pie
(upgradable)		 Android 9 Pie
(upgradable)		 Android 9 Pie
(upgradable)
Price Rs 32,999 (6GB/128GB) Rs 32,999 (6GB/128GB)
Rs 37,999 (8GB/256GB)		 Rs 32,990 (8GB/128GB)

  Published Date: June 13, 2019 11:35 AM IST

