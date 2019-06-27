comscore Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite get EMUI 9.1 update | BGR India
Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite get EMUI 9.1 update: Here is what's new

Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite are mid-range smartphones that are getting the newest version of Huawei's EMUI software. It is still based on Android Pie but brings a number of feature enhancements.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 8:54 PM IST
Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite are getting the EMUI 9.1 update. The Honor-branded smartphones are getting the update after Huawei released it for the Mate 20 X yesterday. This build of EMUI is still based on Android Pie but it brings a number of design and interface tweaks. Huawei revealed EMUI 9.1 during the launch of its P30 series in March. One of the major enhancements being introduced with EMUI 9.1 is GPU Turbo 3.0. The feature is now being added to mid-range smartphones like the Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite as well.

With EMUI 9.1, both Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite users will be able to set video ringtones for specific contacts. They will also be able to summon the AI-powered voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant by long pressing the power button. All of these features were previewed with the release of Huawei P30 Series. Huawei had promised to release the update to a large pool of devices and even released a roadmap last week.

Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite are getting EMUI 9.1 update in China. The update should expand to other regions sooner. If you own a Honor 20i or Honor 10 Lite then you can head over to Settings > System > Software Update. You should get a notification about the update automatically but you can also pull the update manually within a week or two. Huawei and Honor phones also include HiCare app, from where users can check if there is a software update waiting for them.

Honor 20 series devices will receive Android Q update, company says

Honor 20 series devices will receive Android Q update, company says

To recall, Huawei and Honor smartphones are getting this new software update amidst the ban imposed on the company. The US Department of Commerce has put Huawei on an entity list, which bars American tech companies from working with the Chinese giant. The ban has slowed Huawei’s product development and Google has stopped licensing key apps to the company. Huawei has promised to continue supporting its existing devices with new software including Android Q update. It remains unclear whether Huawei will be removed from entity list anytime soon.

  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 8:54 PM IST

