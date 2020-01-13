comscore Honor 20i Android 10 EMUI 10 update rolling out | BGR India
Honor 20i Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update rolling out now

The Honor 20i new EMUI 10 update with Android 10 OS also brings in the December 2019 security patch.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 7:27 PM IST
Honor recently released the latest Android 10 OS update for the Honor 10 Lite in India. Now, the company is pushing the global stable Android 10-based EMUI 10 update for the Honor 20i smartphone as well.

The latest Honor 20i Android 10 update bumps up the EMUI version number to V10.0.0.158. It is about 3.58GB in size, HuaweiCentral reports. The update brings the month-old December 2019 Android security update along with updated system security and the usual Android 10 features.

The update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Honor 20i units. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the phone’s Settings -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for updates -> Download and install.

The Honor 20i latest Android 10 global stable update brings a host of features. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

The EMUI 10 changelog additionally brings several additions to the device, including a visual overhaul, with a minimalist theme throughout the user interface. It also uses the Morandi color palette for a lighter yet rich look. It will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

Honor 20i features, specifications

The Honor 20i flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 3,400mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Honor 20i include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 7:27 PM IST

