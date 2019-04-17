comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20i with triple rear cameras to launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more
News

Honor 20i with triple rear cameras to launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more

News

Honor is all set to unveil the 20i smartphone in China today. The smartphone is expected to come with triple rear cameras, 32-megapixel selfie snapper and more. Here’s how you can watch the live stream of the event.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 9:22 AM IST
Honor 20i launch main

Source: Weibo

Over the past couple of weeks, we have come across Honor 20i leaks, rumors and official teasers as well. Today, the smartphone is finally set to debut in China. Users in China can pre-book the smartphone from Honor’s online retail store – Vmall, which has also revealed its key specifications. The only missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle is the pricing, which will be revealed today. Here’s everything you need to know about the Honor 20i.

Honor 20i when and where to watch live stream

The Honor 20i event live streaming will kick off at 3PM CST (12:30PM IST) and you can watch the live streaming of the event on the company’s website http://campaign.itable.com.cn/pc/activity/honor-20i. Along with the Honor 20i, Honor MagicBook 2019 is also expected to be announced.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor 20i expected price, specifications, features

The Honor 20i will come with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will have a small chin at the bottom and a fingerprint scanner at the back. Under the hood will be a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Other options for 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 256GB storage will also be available. A microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB will also be present.

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

Also Read

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

One of the highlights of the smartphone is the triple rear camera setup – a 24-megapixel main camera with wider f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera supporting f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.  As for the front camera setup, the device comes with a 32-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies and for video calling. The cameras are backed by AI and will include AI beauty mode, night scene mode and portrait mode.

Honor 20i official images with triple rear cameras leaked ahead of April 17 launch

Also Read

Honor 20i official images with triple rear cameras leaked ahead of April 17 launch

On the software front, it will ship with EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. To keep things ticking, it packs a 3,400mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and GPS. As of now, there are no rumors on the pricing, but we will know it soon as the launch event is just a few hours away.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 9:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
News
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

News

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to watch Honor 20i launch live stream

News

How to watch Honor 20i launch live stream
Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

News

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch
Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out

News

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out
Honor 20 series launch date revealed

News

Honor 20 series launch date revealed
Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked

News

Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked

हिंदी समाचार

250 रुपये से कम में Airtel, Vodafone और Reliance Jio के ये हैं बेस्ट रिचार्ज प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा का उठाएं बेनिफिट

Oneplus 7 के CAD रेंडर्स हुए लीक, नहीं होगा पॉप-सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप!

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart पर फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ रियलमी का लैंडिग पेज हुआ लाइव

आज होगा ट्रिपल कैमरे वाला Honor 20i लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव और जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन को आज एक बार फिर खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

News

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement
News
Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement
Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online
Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

News

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now