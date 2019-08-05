comscore Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India: Check price
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India: Specifications and price

The Honor 20i has received a Phantom Red color variant in India, which is a Limited Edition. The new color option comes alongside the existing Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colors.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Honor has announced a new color variant for its latest smartphone. The Honor 20i has received a Phantom Red color variant in India, which is a Limited Edition. The new color option comes alongside the existing Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colors. You can purchase the handset via both Honor’s online store and Flipkart.

Honor 20i price in India

The Honor 20i can be purchased for Rs 14,999 in the country. Honor is selling this budget handset in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. To recall, the Honor 20i was launched back in June this year, alongside the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones. Additionally, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. One can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Lastly, HDFC Bank Debit card holders will get 5 percent cashback on the purchase of the Honor 20i.

Honor 20i features, specifications

The Honor 20i is a budget-friendly phone from the Chinese company. The device comes with a 6.21-inch display along with Full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a waterdrop style notch display design, and comes with a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC under the hood. Furthermore, you can also expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.

In terms of photography, there is a triple-camera setup on the rear side of the phone. It consists of a 24-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front, the device bears a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The AI-backed cameras also support AI beauty mode, night scene mode and a few other features.

The Honor device ships with Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. Additionally, the device offers support or 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 4.2 among others. The handset was launched in three colors and now the Honor 20i is also available in the Phantom Red color option.

Features Honor 20i
Price 14999
Chipset Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.21-inch-Full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 256GB
Rear Camera Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,400mAh

Honor 20i

