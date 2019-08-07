Honor recently launched a Phantom Red Limited Edition of the Honor 20i smartphone. Now, the company has announced the availability of the handset. Customers can purchase it via both Amazon India and Flipkart. The Honor 20i will go on sale starting tomorrow. To recall, the Honor 20i was launched in June this year, alongside the Honor 20 Pro and 20 smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Honor 20i price in India, sale offers

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Honor 20i will be available for Rs 14,999 in India. As for the offers, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. One can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Lastly, ICICI Bank Debit and credit card holders will get 10 percent instant discount. Amazon India, on the other hand, is also offering an instant 10 percent discount, but with SBI Bank credit cards. There is a no-cost EMI option as well. You can also get up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange of an old device.

Honor 20i features, specifications

The Honor 20i is a budget smartphone from the Chinese company. The device comes with a 6.21-inch display along with Full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a waterdrop style notch display design. It is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. Furthermore, you can also expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

In terms of photography, there is a triple-camera setup on the rear side of the phone. It consists of a 24-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front, the device bears a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The AI-backed cameras also offer support for AI beauty mode, night scene mode and a few other features. Also Read Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus during Amazon Freedom Sale and Flipkart National Shopping Days The Honor device ships with Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The handset was launched in three colors and now the Honor 20i is also available in the Phantom Red color option. Additionally, the device offers support or 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and more. Features Honor 20i Price 14999 Chipset Huawei Kirin 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.21-inch-Full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 256GB Rear Camera Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,400mAh

Story Timeline