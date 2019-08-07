comscore Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8: Price, offers
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8: Price, offers, specs, availability

The Honor 20i will go on sale starting tomorrow. It will be available via both Amazon India and Flipkart. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Honor 20i will be available for Rs 14,999 in India.

  Published: August 7, 2019 10:01 PM IST
Honor recently launched a Phantom Red Limited Edition of the Honor 20i smartphone. Now, the company has announced the availability of the handset. Customers can purchase it via both Amazon India and Flipkart. The Honor 20i will go on sale starting tomorrow. To recall, the Honor 20i was launched in June this year, alongside the Honor 20 Pro and 20 smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Honor 20i price in India, sale offers

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Honor 20i will be available for Rs 14,999 in India. As for the offers, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. One can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Lastly, ICICI Bank Debit and credit card holders will get 10 percent instant discount. Amazon India, on the other hand, is also offering an instant 10 percent discount, but with SBI Bank credit cards. There is a no-cost EMI option as well. You can also get up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange of an old device.

The Honor 20i is a budget smartphone from the Chinese company. The device comes with a 6.21-inch display along with Full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a waterdrop style notch display design. It is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. Furthermore, you can also expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Honor 20i

Honor 20i

14999

Android 9 Pie
Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
Triple - 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 10:01 PM IST

