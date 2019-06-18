comscore Honor 20i to go on sale today: Price in India, offers, specs | BGR India
Honor 20i to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications

The Honor 20i price in India starts from Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Read on to know more about the sale offers.

  • Published: June 18, 2019 8:38 AM IST
Honor 20i Review (7)

The Honor 20i will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12:00PM. The device was launched recently alongside the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones. Interested customers can get the device via Flipkart. Notably, the latest Honor 20 series will also be available via leading brick-and-mortar stores soon. The Chinese company is selling the phone in three color options, including Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Red.

Honor 20i price in India, sale offers

The Honor 20i price in India starts from Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. As for the offers, buyers can get no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 2,500 on a monthly basis. Honor is also offering up to 90 percent buyback offer with the “Love it or Return in Challenge”. Additionally, Reliance Jio in partnership with Honor is offering up to Rs 2,200 cashback, and up to 125GB additional 4G data. To be eligible, users will need to perform a recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 via the MyJio app.

Honor 20i specifications, features

The Honor 20i is a mid-range smartphone from the company. The device comes with a 6.21-inch display along with Full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a waterdrop style notch display design, and comes with a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC under the hood. Furthermore, you can also expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

In terms of photography, there is a triple-camera setup on the rear side of the phone. It consists of a 24-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device bears a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. The AI backed cameras also offers support for AI beauty mode, night scene mode and more.

The latest Honor device runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. Additionally, you will get 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 4.2 among others. Besides, if you are interested in the Honor 20, then you will have to wait. This device will go on sale on June 25 via Flipkart. The Honor 20 price in India starts from Rs 32,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 8:38 AM IST

