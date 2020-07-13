Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Honor has started rolling out a new software update for its Honor 20i smartphone from last year. The update brings in the month-old June 2020 security patch to the device with no additional features or changes. The update bumps up the software build version number to EMUI 10.0.0.191, and its OTA firmware size is about 93.43MB based on the Android 10 OS. Also Read - Honor 9 Lite update rolls out with June 2020 security patch

The company is rolling out the new update for users based in India. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries will have to wait for the update. The initial rollout ensures that there are no critical bugs present in the software before it becomes globally available. Also Read - Honor MagicBook laptop to launch with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor on July 16

The Honor 20i update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) in a staged process, so it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Besides, its availability can also be checked by going to HiCare (Support) app. Also Read - Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

According to the Android bulletin’s website, the June 2020 security patch with the update fixes many severe vulnerabilities in the device, related to data files and kernel components. Honor patch notes also mention fixes for 2 critical and 12 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent EMUI build.

Honor 20i specifications, features

The Honor 20i smartphone flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Honor 20i features a HiSilcon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,400 mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.