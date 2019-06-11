Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Compared

After launching the Honor 20-series smartphones in London last month, Honor has brought the smartphones to the Indian shores. All three smartphones – the Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro have been launched in India. The mid-range Honor 20i will compete with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M30. We pitted all four smartphones together to find how they fare.

Price in India and availability

The Honor 20i is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be available to purchase via Flipkart. The Realme 3 Pro is offered in three variants base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999. The other two models come with 6GB RAM and 64GB (Rs 15,999) / 128GB (Rs 15,999) storage options. Both smartphones can be bought from Flipkart.

The Galaxy M30, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base model with 64GB storage and Rs 17,990 for the 128GB storage model. It is available via Amazon India, Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model and Rs 16,999 for the top model. It is available to purchase from Flipkart.

Display

All four smartphones come with a full HD+ panel with waterdrop style notch. The Honor phone has a screen size of 6.21-inch, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro have a screen size of 6.3-inches. These phones come with an LCD panel. The Galaxy M30 comes with a slightly larger 6.4-inch display and it is a Super AMOLED panel.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Chipset, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the Honor smartphone is powered by a Kirin 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The Galaxy M30 is offered in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is offered in three variants – 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The smartphones also come with expandable storage options.

Cameras

The photography department gets very interesting with these phones. The Honor 20i and Galaxy M30 come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro come with dual-rear cameras. The Honor smartphone comes with a primary 24-megapixel sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera, and two 5-megapixel sensors. Out of these, one has an ultra wide angle lens and other is a depth sensor. Up front, it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro’s highlight is the 48-megapixel rear camera (Sony IMX586 sensor). It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme 3 Pro features a 16-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone comes with a 25-megapixel selfie snapper.

Battery, OS, connectivity

The Galaxy M30 comes with the biggest battery capacity – 5,000mAh, and there is support for fast charging too. Next is the Realme 3 Pro with 4,045mAh battery, followed by Redmi Note 7 Pro featuring a 4,000mAh battery. The Honor 20i comes with a 3,400mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.

On the software front, all smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS with respective custom skin on top. Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS.

Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Comparison table

Features Honor 20i Realme 3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy M30 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ Processor Kirin 710 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core Samsung Exynos 7904

octa-core RAM 6GB 4GB/6GB 4GB/6GB 4GB/6GB Storage 128GB (expandable) 64GB/128GB

(expandable) 64GB/128GB

(expandable) 64GB/128GB

(expandable) Rear Camera 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel Front Camera 32-megapixel 25-megapixel 13-megapixel 16-megapixel Battery 3,400mAh 4,045mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE with VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS OS Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9) Android 9 Pie

(ColorOS 6) Android 9 Pie

(MIUI 10) Android Pie

(One UI) Price Rs 14,999 Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB)

Rs 15,999 (6GB/64GB)

Rs 16,999 (6GB/128GB) Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB)

Rs 16,999 (6GB/128GB) Rs 14,990 (4GB/64GB)

Rs 17,990 (6GB/128GB)