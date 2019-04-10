comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17
News

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

News

Honor 20i will be an improvement over the Honor 10i but retain the same 32-megapixel selfie camera with a teardrop notch design.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 9:48 AM IST
Honor 20i launch main

Source: Weibo

Honor, the e-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, will launch its next smartphone on April 17. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the launch of Honor 20i on April 17 via a video posted to Weibo. The smartphone is expected to feature a design similar to that of the Honor 10i, which appeared in Russia last month. The biggest selling point of Honor 20i is tipped to be the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The teaser shows that the Honor 20i will be launched in Beijing but not does not reveal much more information about the device.

However, two Honor smartphones with model numbers HRY-TL00T and HRY-AL00Ta appeared on TENAA early this month with 32-megapixel selfie camera and triple rear camera setup. Compared to Honor 10i, the Honor 20i is expected to offer more RAM and will be limited to Chinese market. It is expected to share its specifications with that of Honor 10i and will feature a 6.21-inch display with a waterdrop notch, which has been confirmed in the teaser as well. The notch will house the 32-megapixel selfie camera while the earpiece will be placed between the chassis and the display.

Honor 10i with Kirin 710, waterdrop notch announced: Specifications and features

Also Read

Honor 10i with Kirin 710, waterdrop notch announced: Specifications and features

On the back, the Honor 20i will sport triple rear camera setup with 24-megapixel main camera featuring wider f/1.8 aperture. The main camera will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera supporting f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor acting as depth sensor. The variant with model number HRY-TL00T was listed with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage but the variant with model number HRY-AL00Ta offers more storage options.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

It is expected to be offered with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as the base variant but there will also be a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage. It is expected to run EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Honor 10i was launched at RUB 19,990 (approximately Rs 21,000) in Russia and the Honor 20i, when it goes official, could be priced lower for the Chinese market. At the event on April 17, Honor is also expected to launch the Honor Magicbook 2019 as its new Windows laptop.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 9:48 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro real life image surfaces online, revealing key specifications
News
OnePlus 7 Pro real life image surfaces online, revealing key specifications
Apex Legends to soon start penalizing players for leaving matches early

Gaming

Apex Legends to soon start penalizing players for leaving matches early

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

News

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

Realme 3 Pro: CEO Madhav Sheth shares camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

News

Realme 3 Pro: CEO Madhav Sheth shares camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Review

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro real life image surfaces online, revealing key specifications

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

Realme 3 Pro: CEO Madhav Sheth shares camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

News

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17
Honor 20 Pro to feature Sony IMX600 camera sensor; could debut on April 25

News

Honor 20 Pro to feature Sony IMX600 camera sensor; could debut on April 25
Quality at a never seen before price

Quality at a never seen before price
Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2

News

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2
Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals

Deals

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals

हिंदी समाचार

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Oppo F9 Pro , जानें नई कीमत

A Galaxy Event: सैमसंग आज लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A80 और Galaxy A70 स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे लाइव देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

आज लॉन्च होगा 10x जूम वाला Oppo Reno, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Amazon यूजर्स के पास फ्री में Redmi 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन जीतने का मौका, ऐसे खेलें Quiz

आज एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro (6GB) को खरीदने का मौका

News

OnePlus 7 Pro real life image surfaces online, revealing key specifications
News
OnePlus 7 Pro real life image surfaces online, revealing key specifications
Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17

News

Honor 20i with 32-megapixel selfie camera launching on April 17
Realme 3 Pro: CEO Madhav Sheth shares camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

News

Realme 3 Pro: CEO Madhav Sheth shares camera samples from the upcoming smartphone
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy
Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications

News

Realme U1 64GB variant with 3GB RAM on sale in India today: Price, availability, specifications