Honor has launched two new phones in China, namely Honor Play 3 and Honor 20s. Both the devices come with the hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. The newly launched Honor 20s falls under the company’s Honor 20 series. The handset can be purchased in Blue, White, and Black color options. The Honor Play 3, which is a sequel to the Honor Play phone, will be available in Blue, Black, Red colors. Read on to know more about these new smartphones.

Honor 20s price, specifications

The Honor 20s smartphone is priced at RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There is also a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,000). The new Honor phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Magic UI 2.1.1 on top. The handset is equipped with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC under the hood. It is available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

In terms of photography, the Honor 20s packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel f/2.4 wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port.

Honor Play 3 price, specifications

The Honor Play 3, on the other hand, ships with Android 9 Pie with MagicUI 2.1.1 on top. The newly launched Honor phone sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery on board as well. Optics wise, the Honor Play 3 offers the same camera setup as the Honor 20s, but with a 48-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The Honor Play 3 cost RMB 999 (approx Rs 10,000) for the 4GB + 64GB model.

