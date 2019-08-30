comscore Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

The Honor 20S smartphone will arrive in three colors, including White, Black and Blue. Honor's new phone will come with a trendy hole-punch display design, similar to the Honor 20 and its Pro version.

  Published: August 30, 2019 4:29 PM IST
Honor 20S

The Honor 20S device is reportedly all set to make its debut next week. The Honor 20S, which will fall under the company’s Honor 20 series, will be launched on September 4. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, the phone maker posted a few renders of the phone online. One can find the official renders of the upcoming Honor handset on  Chinese eCommerce site – JD.com.

The Honor 20S smartphone will arrive in three colors, including White, Black and Blue. Honor’s new phone will come with a trendy hole-punch display design, similar to the Honor 20 and its Pro version. The renders show that the handset won’t feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A few leaks and rumors suggest that there could a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Honor 20S to launch on September 4: Expected features, specifications

Honor 20S features, specifications (expected)

The Honor 20S smartphone recently passed TENAA, which also gave us an idea on the features and specifications we can expect. As per the listing, the phone will come with a tall 6.26-inch LCD display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood is likely to be a Kirin 980 chipset clocked at 2.6GHz. It is going to feature between 6GB and 12GB of RAM. The company might offer the device with up to 256GB of internal storage option.

For photography sessions, the smartphone will reportedly feature three cameras at the back. This camera setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There will also be a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Lastly, the Honor 20S will launch with a 3,650mAh battery with support for 20W SuperCharge tech.

