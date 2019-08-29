Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is gearing up to add to its existing Honor 20 series. The upcoming smartphone in question is the Honor 20S. The device will launch on September 4 in China, with pre-registrations kicking off today. Here’s everything we know so far about the Honor 20S.

Honor 20S launch details

Honor released a teaser on Weibo, which reveals the launch date. The pre-registrations run till September 4, which is when the Honor 20S officially launches. As the name suggests, this upcoming device will be similar to the Honor 20, but with an upgraded camera setup. The poster also gives us a glimpse at the device’s back panel. We can see a gradient color scheme, and a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner.

Expected features, specifications

The Honor 20S recently passed TENAA, which also gave us an idea on the features we can expect. As per the listing, the smartphone will feature a 6.26-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is likely to be a Kirin 980 chipset clocked at 2.6GHz. It is going to feature between 6GB and 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will reportedly come with a triple-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Lastly, the smartphone is also likely to come with a 3,650mAh battery with support for 20W SuperCharge technology.

Features Honor 20 Price 32999 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,750mAh

