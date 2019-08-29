comscore Honor 20S launch date revealed: Expected prices, features, specs
Honor 20S to launch on September 4: Expected features, specifications

Honor will soon add a new smartphone to its existing Honor 20 series. The smartphone in question is the Honor 20S. Here's a look at what we know so far about the Honor 20S.

  Published: August 29, 2019 1:01 PM IST
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is gearing up to add to its existing Honor 20 series. The upcoming smartphone in question is the Honor 20S. The device will launch on September 4 in China, with pre-registrations kicking off today. Here’s everything we know so far about the Honor 20S.

Honor 20S launch details

Honor released a teaser on Weibo, which reveals the launch date. The pre-registrations run till September 4, which is when the Honor 20S officially launches. As the name suggests, this upcoming device will be similar to the Honor 20, but with an upgraded camera setup. The poster also gives us a glimpse at the device’s back panel. We can see a gradient color scheme, and a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner.

Expected features, specifications

The Honor 20S recently passed TENAA, which also gave us an idea on the features we can expect. As per the listing, the smartphone will feature a 6.26-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is likely to be a Kirin 980 chipset clocked at 2.6GHz. It is going to feature between 6GB and 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will reportedly come with a triple-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Lastly, the smartphone is also likely to come with a 3,650mAh battery with support for 20W SuperCharge technology.

Features Honor 20
Price 32999
Chipset Kirin 980 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch
Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,750mAh

  Published Date: August 29, 2019 1:01 PM IST

