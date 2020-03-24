comscore Honor 30 lineup to feature large, custom Sony image sensors | BGR India
Honor 30 lineup to feature large, custom Sony image sensors: Report

We have already seen what appear to be leaked renders and specifications for the upcoming smartphone. According to new leaks, new information regarding the device has leaked online. Let’s take a closer look.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor seems to be working on its anticipated mid-premium smartphone series, the Honor 30 lineup. A number of rumors and leaks have surfaced online regarding the expected smartphone series. These rumors and leaks are trying to anticipate the possible specifications for the smartphone along with possible design. As noted previously, we have already seen what appear to be leaked renders and specifications for the upcoming smartphone. These renders hinted and different color variants of the upcoming smartphone. According to the new leaks, new information regarding the device has leaked online. Let’s take a closer look.

Honor 30 possible camera details leak online

According to Slashleaks, some new information has surfaced regarding the 30 series. Inspecting the information, it seems that Honor will add a larger, custom camera sensor on the smartphone. We spotted this information in what appears to be an internal training slide for the smartphone. As per the information, 30 will likely feature a mystery Sony IMX sensor along with a 1.2um pixel size. The same slide also showcased camera sensor sizes with other sensors present on other smartphones. As per the slide, Honor 30 will beat Vivo NEX 3s, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and even the Samsung S20 Ultra in size. A larger sensor means that the smartphone will be able to capture in more light.

This leak comes just days after the company revealed the launch date for its next smartphone launch, the Honor 30S. As noted in the past, Honor will launch its 30S on March 30th, 2020. The 30S will likely be a budget-friendly option in the 30 series. In addition, it is also likely to launch 30 Lite along with a Pro version to cover the gap.

Honor 30S features leaked; likely to come with 5G, 40W fast charging and more

Honor 30S features leaked; likely to come with 5G, 40W fast charging and more

Honor 30S features Kirin 820 SoC along with 5G support. 30 5G model has already received certification in China. In addition, it looks like the Honor 30 series will also sport a quad-camera setup on the back.

