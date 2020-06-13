comscore Honor 30 Pro, 30 Pro+ receive May 2020 security patch | BGR India
The latest Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ update bumps up the Magic UI software build version to V3.1.0.151 and is about 585 MB in size.

  • Published: June 13, 2020 4:06 PM IST
Honor 30 Pro main

Huawei sub-brand, Honor, is rolling out a new software update for its Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ smartphone users in China. The new update brings in the month-old May 2020 security patch to the devices. The changelog for the update, however, doesn’t mention any newly added features. Also Read - Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 with 10th gen Core processors launched: Price, Specifications

The latest Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ May 2020 Android security update bumps up the Magic UI software build version to V3.1.0.151 and is about 585 MB in size. Both devices share the same changelog improvements. It also includes generic system stability optimizations with the Android patch. Also Read - Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone, according to DxOMark

The May 2020 security patch under the new updates for the Honor 30 Pro series fixes 2 critical, 22 high, and 2 medium levels of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) security issues in the devices. The Android bulletin changelog also notes a fix for the flaw in the Media framework section of user interaction requirements and Kernel components. Also Read - Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications, sale date, availability

The OTA update is rolling out in stages. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ devices gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates. The company is likely to roll out this May 2020 security patch to more Honor smartphones in the coming weeks.

Honor 30 Pro features, specifications

The Honor 30 Pro smartphone made its debut earlier this year in April. It flaunts a 6.53-inch OLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS.

The smartphone has a HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC and Mali-G77 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

