News

Honor 30 Pro full specifications spotted online ahead of April 15 launch

News

While the TENAA listing doesn't have any images of the Honor 30 Pro phone, it at least has full specifications and features.

  Published: April 7, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Honor V30 Pro 5G launch

Huawei’s sub-brand is all set to launch the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones on April 15. One of the upcoming Honor phones was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG, China’s 3C Certification site and Geekbench. Now, the Honor 30 Pro has been spotted on TENAA. While the listing doesn’t contain any images of the new Honor phone, it at least has full specifications and features.

To begin with, the Honor 30 Pro will arrive with a 6.57-inch OLED display, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution, as per the listing. It is likely to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to draw power from Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 5G SoC. The smartphone could feature an under-screen fingerprint sensor. If leaks are to be believed, we could see a curved OLED panel.

Watch: Honor 9X Review

As far as cameras are concerned, there could a total of five cameras. On the front, the listing suggests that there could be a 32-megapixel camera sensor. The Honor 30 Pro will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel sensor. It is said to use the Sony IMX700 sensor, as per previous reports. Rumors claim this camera will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3X optical zoom.

The handset is listed with the model number EBG-AN10. It is said to run Android 10 OS out of the box. The Honor 30 Pro might be offered in China in two variants – 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The listing further hints that the new Honor smartphone will have a nanoSD card slot onboard. It will reportedly not offer support for Google services. The Honor 30 Pro is said to come with a 3,900mAh battery. The leaked images have shown that the phone could feature a pill-shaped cut-out on the front of a large screen.

  Published Date: April 7, 2020 11:53 AM IST

