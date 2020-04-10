Honor is set to unveil its upcoming flagship, the Honor 30 series on April 15, 2020. Ahead of the launch, new renders of the phones had been leaked. These renders revealed some key elements about the new phone including the camera specifications. Now a new leak shows a clear view of the Honor 30 Pro from behind. Also Read - Honor 30 Pro full specifications spotted online ahead of April 15 launch

The leaked render of the phone comes from the Chinese social media site Weibo and was spotted by IndiaShopps. The main detail is visible in the top camera module. The module can be seen including a periscope telephoto lens. The square design is something we have seen before with periscope lenses and that is the shape we see here. The Honor 30 could as per another recent leak, come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. As per the render, Honor has also decided to imprint the camera sensor model on the device. This is now revealed to be a Sony 50-megapixel IMX700. Also Read - Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX700 sensor

The rest of the phone’s back looks glossy. Meanwhile, the Honor 30 Pro is shown in both blue and grey colors. The blue could possibly also be a silver variant. Also Read - Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro flagship series set to launch on April 15: Check details

Reports also suggest that the camera will also include an Octa PD autofocus system, which is a feature also found on the recently launched Huawei P40 series. Also visible in the renders are golden accents on the camera lenses. An IR blaster at the top along with volume rockers on the right side are also visible. The Honor 30 Pro is expected to feature a Kirin 990 SOC along with 12GB RAM and a 6.57-inch screen. There is also a 3,900mAh battery in it as per the leaks.

Apart from this, there is nothing that has been out in leaks about the new Honor 30 phones. There was one sighting of what looked like the Pro variant in a Chinese subway, but that was it. The leak showed a large phone with a dual-front camera encased in a pill-shaped notch. We should hear more about the phone in the coming days as we head closer to the April 15 launch.