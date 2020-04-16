Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones were launched by Huawei’s e-brand yesterday. As it has become a tradition, the smartphone packs identical specifications to the Huawei P40 flagship without any big branding. One area where Honor 30 series is identical is in the camera department. It packs a similar camera system without the much coveted Leica branding. If you have any doubts then look no further than the DxOMark ranking. Also Read - Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications, sale date, availability

According to DxOMark, Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone in the market. With a score of 125, it fell short of matching Huawei P40 Pro by just three months. It is also ahead of Oppo Find X2 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro by one point. The overall ranking is subject to testing conditions but it shouldn’t be surprising since Huawei and its Honor sub-brand have been doing well in the camera department for quite sometime now. Also Read - Huawei P40 Pro is the new leader in DxOMark rankings for main camera and selfie camera but does that matter

Let’s start with the camera setup on the Honor 30 Pro+. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel main camera with 1/1.28-inch sensor. This is the same setup as the one seen on Huawei P40 Pro but lacks OIS. There is a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an equivalent focal length of 17mm. It also gets an 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera. The setup is certainly worthy of big reputation and DxOMark reviewers think that it delivers the goods. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro matches Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro for best camera score on DxOMark

The Honor 30 Pro+ achieved a photo sub-score of 136 and video sub-score of 104. This is the second best photo score among all smartphones tested by DxOMark. The reviewers note that it has wide dynamic range, fast and repeatable autofocus. However, the smartphone tends to deliver lower saturation and unpleasant colors in low light. There is also loss of sharpness in medium-range zoom shots and occasional chroma noise. In the video department, it produces good texture and stabilization. However, there is noticeable low frequency chroma noise in low light.