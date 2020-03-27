comscore Honor 30 Pro leaked in China, reveals pill-shaped notch | BGR India
Honor 30 Pro reportedly spotted on subway in China, reveals pill-shaped notch

The smartphone believed to be the Honor 30 Pro is encased in a thick case, that doesn't reveal much of the design.

  • Updated: March 27, 2020 4:55 PM IST
Honor 30 Pro leak subway

The subways and other modes of public transport have strangely been the source of many leaks and first looks at smartphones. Irrespective of why that is, today we have an alleged leak of the Honor 30 Pro. The Honor 30 series is expected to be in the pipeline and now we have a small glimpse at what the phone could look like.

The Honor 30S, of the same series, is also being spotted in a few teasers lately. That phone is expected to launch on March 30. What we have today is the Pro version of the Honor 30. The device was unsurprisingly found in a subway in China and the leak was first shared by IndiaShopps.

The images show the Honor 30 Pro encased in a thick blue case that doesn’t reveal much about the design of the phone. What is visible is a big design. The screen on the phone is likely up of 6.6-inches. Also, the two front cameras are enclosed in a pill-shaped notch on the left side of the screen. This design was also found on the Realme 6 Pro. The shape of the case reveals that the phone could feature stereo speakers. There is also a secondary noise-canceling microphone on top of the phone.

The leaked device also features a screen that curves largely around the side edges. This ‘waterfall’ display was also found on the recently launched Huawei P40 Pro smartphone. Considering the ‘Pro’ moniker of the device, the large screen is expected to be an FHD+ panel. Being Honor’s next flagship phone, the Honor 30 Pro could very well feature a Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. This is unlike the Honor 30S scheduled to launch next week, which features a Kirin 820 SoC.

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset

Honor’s parent company Huawei launched its flagship P40 series yesterday. The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 were launched, featuring the Kirin 990 SoC and other flagship-level specifications. However, as we expected, Google apps and services on the phones were now completely replaced by Huawei’s own and third-party alternatives. This is likely going to be the case with the upcoming Honor 30 series as well. We should have more information on the Honor 30 Pro closer to a launch reveal.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 4:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2020 4:55 PM IST

