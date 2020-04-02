Chinese smartphone maker Honor is currently gearing up to launch its much anticipated mid-premium smartphone series, the Honor 30 lineup. The company is scheduled to launch the smartphone series in the market on April 15. As part of the series, the company is likely to launch the Honor 30, 30 Pro and more. A number of details have already leaked online regarding the Honor 30 series. In addition, a new report just surfaced shared high-resolution renders for the rear camera setup for the Honor 30. This render also managed to share some specifications about the camera setup. Here is everything new that we got to know.

Honor 30 render reveals some camera specifications; details

According to a report from GSMArena, Honor 30 will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. In addition, Honor has also opted for a Sony IMX700 sensor for the primary camera. This information is in line with past leaks regarding the camera. The report noted that Sony IMX700 sensor will be the “industry’s largest Sony custom sensor”. This likely means that the sensor size may match what we have seen on the Huawei P40 series. For some context, Huawei has added a 1/1.28-inch sensor on the P40 lineup. Inspecting the render, the 50-megapixel camera sensor will come with three additional camera sensors.

One of the three additional camera sensors will include a periscope style optical zoom camera. All the four camera sensors will be located in a rectangular camera housing along with a dual-LED flash unit. This camera housing will also come with a golden accent on the edges. The camera module also revealed that the smartphone will come with Octa PD technology.

Other features that we can notice in the render include a 3.5mm audio socket and IR blaster. As per the report, the Honor 20 did not feature a 3.5mm audio socket. However, the opening on the top is identical to a 3.5mm socket. We can also spot what appears to be a volume rocker on the right side of the smartphone. It is possible that the power button is located below the volume rocker or towards the middle on the left side.