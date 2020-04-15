comscore Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications, sale date, availability
News

Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications, sale date, availability

News

The Honor 30 series devices are already up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on April 21. Read on to know more about the handsets.

  • Updated: April 15, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Honor 30 series

The Honor 30 series has been launched in China. The line up includes Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. Out of three phones, the Honor Pro+ comes with a 50-megapixel rear camera, 90Hz AMOLED panel, UD fingerprint scanner, and curved sides. Excluding the standard version, the other two Honor phones are powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 990 5G SoC, which is based on a 7nm EUV process. Read on to know more about these Honor phones.

Camera details

The Honor 30 Pro+ comes with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel RYYB IMX700 camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor and 2.44um pixels. It is backed by an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom. The setup also includes a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, which doubles as a macro camera too.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Honor 30 Pro also features triple rear cameras, but packs a different setup. It comprises of a 40-megapixel RYYB IMX600, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a periscope telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 5x optical zoom with dual OIS. The standard version ships with quad cameras, including a 40-megapixel RYYB IMX600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also sports a persicope telephoto lens with 50x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Honor 30 packs a 32-megapixel camera while the Pro models feature a combination of 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel front camera setup.

Other specifications

The Honor 30 offers a flat 6.53-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate. The Honor 30 Pro and Pro+, on the other hand, pack a 6.57-inch curved OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Unlike the two, the Pro+ model comes with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 180Hz touch sampling rate. All the three devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensors.

Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

Also Read

Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

The Honor 30 comes with Kirin 985 chipset, whereas the Honor 30 Pro and Pro+ models pack a Kirin 990 chip. They offer support for dual-mode 5G and NFC. The 30 supports Wi-Fi 6 while the other two have Wi-Fi 6+ support. The Pro models also feature VC cooling to ensure better heat dissipation. Unlike the standard one, the Honor 30 Pro variants ship with stereo speakers with Histen sound effects. All three models are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging. However, the 30 Pro+ also supports 27W fast wireless charging tech. They run Android 10 out of the box.

Price, sale date

The Honor 30 price is set at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,500), which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The 8GB RAM +  128GB storage model will cost RMB 3,199, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at RMB 3,499. The 30 Pro price starts from RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 43,330), which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 30 Pro+ is priced at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 54,170). For the same price, Honor will be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model. The devices are already up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on April 21.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 4:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 15, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
News
Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Telecom

Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

OnePlus 8 Series launch

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check details

News

Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check details
Best Camera Phones under 25,000 in India

Top Products

Best Camera Phones under 25,000 in India
Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

News

Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website
Honor 30 Pro leaked render reveals quad-camera setup

News

Honor 30 Pro leaked render reveals quad-camera setup
Honor 30 Pro full specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Honor 30 Pro full specifications spotted on TENAA

हिंदी समाचार

सिर्फ 15 पैसे में बिक रही जूम एप के यूजर्स की डिटेल्स, 5 लाख यूजर्स की जानकारी बिक रही है यहां

Honor 30 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, Huawei P40 Pro जैसा ही मिलता है दमदार कैमरा

Lenovo Legion स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 90 वॉट चार्जर, मात्र 15 में फुल चार्ज हो जाएगा फोन!

Coronavirus Lockdown : ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों के लिए नई गाइडलाइन जारी, 20 अप्रैल से होंगे लागू

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
News
Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
OnePlus 8 Series launch

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch
Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development
Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update
Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report

News

Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report