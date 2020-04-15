The Honor 30 series has been launched in China. The line up includes Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. Out of three phones, the Honor Pro+ comes with a 50-megapixel rear camera, 90Hz AMOLED panel, UD fingerprint scanner, and curved sides. Excluding the standard version, the other two Honor phones are powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 990 5G SoC, which is based on a 7nm EUV process. Read on to know more about these Honor phones.

Camera details

The Honor 30 Pro+ comes with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel RYYB IMX700 camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor and 2.44um pixels. It is backed by an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom. The setup also includes a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, which doubles as a macro camera too.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Honor 30 Pro also features triple rear cameras, but packs a different setup. It comprises of a 40-megapixel RYYB IMX600, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a periscope telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 5x optical zoom with dual OIS. The standard version ships with quad cameras, including a 40-megapixel RYYB IMX600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also sports a persicope telephoto lens with 50x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Honor 30 packs a 32-megapixel camera while the Pro models feature a combination of 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel front camera setup.

Other specifications

The Honor 30 offers a flat 6.53-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate. The Honor 30 Pro and Pro+, on the other hand, pack a 6.57-inch curved OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Unlike the two, the Pro+ model comes with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 180Hz touch sampling rate. All the three devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensors.

The Honor 30 comes with Kirin 985 chipset, whereas the Honor 30 Pro and Pro+ models pack a Kirin 990 chip. They offer support for dual-mode 5G and NFC. The 30 supports Wi-Fi 6 while the other two have Wi-Fi 6+ support. The Pro models also feature VC cooling to ensure better heat dissipation. Unlike the standard one, the Honor 30 Pro variants ship with stereo speakers with Histen sound effects. All three models are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging. However, the 30 Pro+ also supports 27W fast wireless charging tech. They run Android 10 out of the box.

Price, sale date

The Honor 30 price is set at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,500), which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost RMB 3,199, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at RMB 3,499. The 30 Pro price starts from RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 43,330), which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 30 Pro+ is priced at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 54,170). For the same price, Honor will be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model. The devices are already up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on April 21.