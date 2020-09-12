Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

Honor, which is a sub-brand of Huawei, has expanded its Honor 30 smartphone lineup by making the Honor 30i official. The Honor 30i is the most affordable entry-level smartphone in the Honor 30 Series family, even cheaper than the Honor 30 Lite that the company launched earlier this year, in July. Also Read - Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

Honor 30i specifications

Unlike its sibling, the Honor 30i is not equipped with 5G connectivity support. However, the specifications offered by this phone are quite attractive and ready to compete with other brands. It features a 6.3-inch OLED panel that offers Full HD Plus resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and supports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

It packs a waterdrop notch design surrounded by a narrow bezel and a distinctive small notch at the top that houses the 16-megapixel selfie camera. This phone is also quite thin and light, which is only 7.7mm thick and weighs around 171 grams. On the back, we get a triple-camera setup mounted vertically, complete with an LED underneath. Also Read - Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The three cameras consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera which is further accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor to provide better portrait shots. In terms of power, the Honor 30i relies on the company’s entry-level processor called Kirin 710F. It is assisted by 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for an NM card slot to increase storage capacity.

Completing the specifications, there is dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C. The 3.5mm audio jack also doesn’t fall behind in the package. It runs the Magic UI 3.1 interface based on the Android 10 operating system. Finally, the Honor 30i is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery to keep it running and is also equipped with support for fast-charging technology.

Price and Availability

The Honor 30i is currently being launched in Russia. It is sold in three colour choices such as Ultraviolet Sunset, Green, and Midnight Black. Honor Russia is selling this smartphone with a price tag of RUB 17,990 (around Rs. 17,700) for the only model, 4GB + 128GB.