comscore Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more | BGR India
Honor 30S features leaked; likely to come with 5G, 40W fast charging and more

The company is also using a relatively new SoC, the Huawei Kirin 820 SoC. As per the report, the Honor 30S SoC is the first 5G-capable ship aimed at the mid-range segment.

  • Published: March 16, 2020 11:26 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Honor is planning to launch a new flagship smartphone lineup, the Honor 30 series in China. As per past reports, the company is planning to launch the smartphone lineup by the end of March 2020. Honor has not shared any information regarding the smartphone series at the time of writing. However, some important aspects of one of the smartphones from the series, the Honor 30S have leaked online. These aspects both include the possible design as well as much anticipated specifications. Let’s have a closer look at this new information about the smartphone.

Honor 30S leaked specifications and more

According to a report from GSMArena, Honor is planning to add 5G connectivity to the upcoming Honor 30S. In addition, the company is also using a relatively new SoC, the Huawei Kirin 820 SoC. As per the report, the Honor 30S SoC is the first 5G-capable ship aimed at the mid-range segment. The report notes that the 3C certification of the smartphone shared new information about the battery on the smartphone. Digging in, we get to know that the Honor 30S will come with support for 40W fast charging technology. The report also highlighted a new render which gives us a clear idea of what to expect.

Talking about the new render, we get a quad-camera setup on the back, arranged in a rectangular unit. The camera unit design is similar to most rear camera setups that we have seen in 2020. Honor 30S render seems similar to the one we saw in the Honor V30 series.

The render also confirms that we will likely a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side. This side-mounted scanner is somewhat similar to what we saw in the Honor 20S. In addition, Honor 30S is also likely to be slightly expensive than the 20S along with better hardware.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 11:26 AM IST

