Honor 30S launch set for March 30: Everything you need to know
Honor 30S launch set for March 30: Everything you need to know

As per the teasers, the Honor 30S will feature a full-screen notch-less display design. The upcoming Honor smartphone will offer support for 5G networks.

  • Updated: March 19, 2020 3:57 PM IST
Honor 30s

Honor 30s/ Photo - gsmarena

The Honor 30S launch will take place on March 30 in China. The Chinese company confirmed the launch date via its official Weibo account. The upcoming Honor smartphone will offer support for 5G networks. As per the teasers, the Honor 30S will feature a full-screen notch-less display design. At the back, there could be a rectangular-shaped module, housing a quad camera setup.

As rumors and leaks, the Honor 30S will be powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 820 5G chipset. It is expected to offer support for 40W fast charging tech. This information comes from China’s 3C mobile certification website. A recent leak hinted that the company will offer the device in at least two colors, including White and Orange. Huawei’s sub-brand is yet to confirm the Honor 30S’ international availability.

A recent render suggested that there will be four cameras at the back. The camera unit design is similar to most rear camera setups that we have seen in 2020. Honor 30S render seems similar to the one we saw in the Honor V30 series. The render also confirms that we will likely a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side. This side-mounted scanner is somewhat similar to what we saw in the Honor 20S. In addition, Honor 30S is also likely to be slightly expensive than the 20S along with better hardware.

Besides, Honor recently launched a number of products at its Honor All-Scenario Intelligence launch event. These devices included new laptops, 5G networking products, IoT devices, and more. Talking a closer look at the new products, the company also launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. It will offer two colors including Pearl White, and Robin Egg Blue. Honor Magic Buds will be priced at €129 or Rs 10,059. Honor also confirmed that the earbuds will go on sale in April 2020.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 3:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2020 3:57 PM IST

