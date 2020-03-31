comscore Honor 30S with 5G, 64MP quad rear camera setup launched
Honor 30S with 5G, 64MP quad rear camera setup and Kirin 820 SoC launched

The Honor 30S comes with a price label of RMB 2,399, which is approximately Rs 25,510 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

  • Updated: March 31, 2020 10:28 AM IST

The Honor 30S has been launched in China. The 5G smartphone is one of the members of Honor 30 series. It flaunts a premium glass and aluminum design and Huawei’s in house Kirin 820 5G chipset. One will also find four cameras the back panel, which comprises of a 64-megapixel camera. As for the price, the Honor 30S comes with a price label of RMB 2,399, which is approximately Rs 25,510 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, which will cost RMB 2,699 (approximately Rs 28,710). It is currently available for pre-order, and the Honor 30S sale will begin on April 7. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal the international availability of the new Honor phone. Read on to find everything about the Honor 30S.

The Honor 30S sports a 6.5-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution. It features a contemporary punch-hole display design. The cut out is placed in the top left corner of the phone. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. For unlocking the phone, there is a fingerprint scanner on the right-hand side of the device. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main sensor.

It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto module with support for 3x optical and up to 20x hybrid zoom. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is powered by Kirin 820 5G chipset which has four ARM-Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.84GHz and four ARM-A76 cores with varying clock speeds.

It is paired with Mali-G57 and Kirin ISP 5.0 image signal processor. The latter is said to offer flagship-level performance and advanced noise reduction. The device will be available in black, blue, green and gradient colors. On the software front, the Honor 30S ships with Magic UI 3.1.1 based on Android 10 without GMS services. It features a 4,000mAh with support for 40W wired fast charging.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 10:26 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 31, 2020 10:28 AM IST

