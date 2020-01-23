comscore Honor 7C software update rolling out with security patch | BGR India
  Honor 7C software update rolling out with December 2019 security patch
Honor 7C software update rolling out with December 2019 security patch

Honor 7C software update brings with it the December 2019 Android security patch, which fixes a critical security vulnerability.

  Published: January 23, 2020 2:12 PM IST
honor-7c-sponsored-post

Honor has started pushing a software update to its Honor 7C devices with the December 2019 security patch. The update is reportedly rolling out to Honor 7C devices globally. However, it still doesn’t bring the EMUI 9.1 OS to the smartphone.

According to HuaweiCentral, the latest Honor 7C software update carries EMUI version 8.0.0.177, and is about 78.2MB in size. It brings usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch.

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

As per the Honor 7C changelog, it may have some improvements for device stability. This patch primarily fixes 3 critical, 24 high and, 1 medium level of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) exploits in the device.

The latest December 2019 Android security update, further, fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Honor 7C features, specifications

The Honor 7C smartphone made its debut back in May 2018. It flaunts a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 269ppi density and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Honor 7C also features a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera.

The Honor 7C has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It runs EMUI 8 based on Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS and features a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 3,000mAh battery along with a fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

  Published Date: January 23, 2020 2:12 PM IST

