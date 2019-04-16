comscore
  • Honor 8 Pro EMUI 9 update based on Android 9 Pie rolling out in India
Honor 8 Pro EMUI 9 update based on Android 9 Pie rolling out in India

Honor started pushing out the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update to all Honor 8 Pro smartphones in the country. Users will received OTA in phases, so this might take some time before reaching all Honor 8 Pro units.

The two-year old Honor 8 Pro is finally getting the Android 9 Pie in India. Huawei sub-brand Honor, on its India forum, announced that it has started pushing out the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update to all Honor 8 Pro smartphones in the country. Users will received OTA in phases, so this might take some time before reaching all units.

The EMUI 9 update for Honor 8 Pro also brings latest March 2019 Android security patch along with the OS upgrade. It comes with firmware version number of 9.0.1.163(C675E6R1P5). The size of the update is 3.49GB. “EMUI 9.0 is here. Built on Android Pie, this version preserves that essential Android flavor, with a twist of nature and simplicity. It’s packed with technical wonders and streamlined processes. We know our improved, intuitive design will convenience your life, make work easy, safeguard your data, and help you understand your digital habits. We are so very proud to present EMUI 9.0 to the palm of your hands,” notes Changelog posted on Honor India forum.

Honor has also noted that users enrolled under the beta program will also get an update of just 343MB size. The update is rolling out via over-the-air (OTA), but users can manually check for notification by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System Update.

Honor launched the 8 Pro in April, 2017. The smartphone then came with Android 7.1 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box. The highlight of Honor 8 Pro was its dual-rear camera setup along 6GB RAM. The Honor 8 Pro retailed at Rs 29,999 initially and was available till a few months ago at Rs 19,999. The phone had Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It was launched to take on the OnePlus 3T, which was sold at a similar price back in April 2017.

