Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

The Honor 8A 2020 smartphone has been spotted on a UK retail website Clove. There are reports claiming that the this device is basically an upgraded version of the Honor Play 8A. The Honor 8A 2020 has almost the same specifications and features, excluding the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. As per the listing, the new Honor smartphone is already up for pre-orders and it will be in stock by April 15.

As for the price, the Honor 8A 2020 smartphone is being offered in only one variant – 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. The company is selling the smartphone for 130 euros, which is around Rs 10,800. It is listed in two color variants, including Blue and Black. Read on to know more about it.

Specifications, features

As per the retail website, the Honor 8A 2020 comes with a 6.09-inch LCD display, which operates at HD+ resolution. It will ship with Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top. There is also a waterdrop-style notched display design and a fingerprint scanner at the backside. The new Honor phone draws its power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC.

Honor has also given an option to expand the internal storage of the device by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the company has added a total of two cameras. At the back of the phone, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor. On the front, the Honor 8A 2020 has an 8-megapixel camera, which is housed in the tiny notch on the front.

It is fueled by a 3,020mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi and more. The phone also offers support for the Face Unlock feature. Besides, Honor is yet to officially confirm the launch of the latest Honor 8A 2020 smartphone. If you are interested in this device, you can check out the Honor 8A 2020 on the Clove UK retail website.