Honor 8A Charm Red Edition to debut in China on January 29: Price, specifications, features

Honor had launched the Honor 8A at the beginning of this year in China with an affordable price tag of RMB 799, which roughly converts to Rs 8,399. Before the launch of the smartphone, there were rumors that the handset would be available in Red color. However, the Chinese manufacturer had announced only three color models including Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, and Platinum Gold. Today, through the official Weibo account, the company has revealed the Charm Red variant, and it will be available starting January 29 at 10:08AM in China.

Honor claims that the Charm Red is a New Year gift for Honor 8A fans. The new color variant carries the same pricing and specs as the other models. The Honor 8A is an entry-level smartphone that features a polycarbonate body. It is fitted with a 6.09-inch IPS LCD waterdrop-style notch display that produces HD+ resolution of 720×1560 pixels.

The MediaTek Helio P35 powers the smartphone with 3GB of RAM. It draws power from 3,020mAh battery. The handset is loaded with EMUI 9 based Android 9 Pie OS. It comes with a microSD card slot for expanding its storage. There is no fingerprint scanner on the device. The rear side of the phone features a 13-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture. The front notch of the phone houses an f/2.0 aperture 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Honor 8A is available in China in two variants such as 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Both models are respectively priced at RMB 799 (approximately Rs 8,399), and RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,499).

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Earlier this week, a report had revealed that Honor has planned to introduce the Honor 8A smartphone in India. The smartphone is expected to break cover in India in the next few weeks. Some reports have claimed that it may launch as Honor Play 8A. Since the predecessor model is selling as Honor 7A in India, it is likely that its successor will be called Honor 8A.