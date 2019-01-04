comscore
Honor 8A with dewdrop notch, dual tone glass design leaked

The successor to the Honor 7A could pack a dewdrop notched display, unlike the 7A.

  Published: January 4, 2019 3:38 PM IST
Honor is gearing up to launch its upcoming Honor 8A budget smartphone on January 8, 2019, in China. While we have already seen a few photos of the device last month (spotted on TENAA), fresh renders of the Honor 8A have surfaced on the web, courtesy of DroidShout.

The leaked renders suggest that the device could be offered in two color variants – blue and black. The Honor 8A could feature a single camera, identical to its predecessor. The successor to the Honor 7A could pack a dewdrop notched display, unlike the 7A. The upcoming handset could sport a dual-tone glass design instead of metal.

Rumors are rife that the Honor 8A could flaunt a 6.09-inch display with a 1560×720 pixels resolution. It is said to ship with EMUI 9.0 based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie. Honor could stuff in a 3,050mAh battery. We could see MediaTek Helio P35 powering the device. It will be offered in 32GB/64GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM. The dual-SIM smartphone could come with a dedicated microSD slot.

Watch: Honor 7X First Impressions

On the imaging front, the 8A is said to get an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture with phase-detection autofocus. Additionally, the Honor 7A offered an additional 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. Previously leaked images indicated that Honor might ditch the rear fingerprint sensor, that was present on the Honor 7A and will likely rely on Face Unlock feature. The smartphone will retain the 3.5mm audio jack.

