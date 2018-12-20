Honor 8A gets certified by WiFi Alliance, will be another budget smartphone

Honor is set to launch its next smartphone, the Honor View20, at an event in China on December 20. The View20 will be a flagship smartphone with three new features, an in-screen camera, a 48-megapixel main camera and Link Turbo support that uses WiFi and 4G LTE simultaneously. While the View20 will target the premium smartphone segment, the company also seems to be working on other budget and mid-range devices.

An Honor device codenamed JAT-AL00, JAT-TL00 and JAT-L29 showed up on TENAA and Russia’s EEC a week ago. The images of the device also appeared recently and now it is purported to be called Honor 8A. The device in question has once again received clearance from WiFi Alliance carrying model number JAT-LX1. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie and it suggests that the official launch of the device is not that far away.

The WiFi Alliance listing also does not reveal much about the specifications but we have already seen those details in the TENAA listing. The smartphone is specced out with a 6.08-inch HD+ LCD diplay supporting a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

The smartphone is likely to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. For imaging, the Honor 8A will come with 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will run EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie and is expected to be backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

The specifications give away the fact that this will be a budget smartphone aimed at emerging markets. In comparison, it only features a display bigger than the one found on Honor 7A or Honor 7C and has a slightly faster processor under the hood. It also seems to be lacking a fingerprint sensor, which is strange and might mean we are looking at pricing lower than that of Honor 7A.