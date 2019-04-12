comscore
Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor unveiled a new smartphone in Russia, the Honor 8A. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch screen, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and more.

  Published: April 12, 2019 6:27 PM IST
Honor has launched yet another budget smartphone, this time in Russia, and it is called Honor 8A Pro. The smartphone seems a little different compared to the Honor Play 8A that was launched in China, earlier this year in January. Highlights of the smartphone include waterdrop style notched display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI skin on top. Here’s all you need to know about the 8A Pro from Honor.

Honor 8A Pro price

The budget smartphone will be offered in just one storage variant, and it carries a price tag of RUB 13,990 (approximately Rs 14,700), GizChina reports. It will go on sale starting April 12. As of now, there is no word on whether or not Honor will launch the smartphone in India.

Honor 8A Pro specifications and features

Coming to specifications, the Honor 8A Pro comes with a 6-inch HD+ LCD display that runs at a resolution of 720x1560pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and while there is thin bezel on the top, the bottom bezel is relatively thick with Honor branding.

As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card up to 512GB. In the photography department, the Honor 8A Pro comes with a single 13-megapixel snapper with f/1.8 aperture lens and LED flash. For selfies and video calling, you get an 8-megapixel front camera that houses inside the notch.

To keep things ticking, you have a 3,020mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner placed at the back, something that is missing from the Chinese variant. The usual set of connectivity options such as dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS are present.

  Published Date: April 12, 2019 6:27 PM IST

