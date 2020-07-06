Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

Huawei sub-brand is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 8A smartphone. The latest update brings in the month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the device. However, the update changelog does not mention any newly included features. Also Read - Honor 9x Pro gets first Android security update in India

The latest Honor 8A update bumps up the EMUI software build version to 9.1.0325 (C521E8R1P9) and is about 80.74 MB in OTA firmware size. However, the EMUI software version and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is based on the former Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. Also Read - Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update

The June 2020 security patch, as per the Android bulletin changelog, fixes several security vulnerabilities of the device. One of the exploits fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for 2 critical and 12 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build, RPRNA reports. Also Read - Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

The company is rolling out the new update for the Honor 8A via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 8A specifications and features

To recall, the Honor 8A, also known as Honor Play 8A, made its debut back in January last year. The smartphone flaunts a 6.09-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone features a Mediatek Helio P35 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs a 3,020 mAh battery with Dual-SIM support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Story Timeline