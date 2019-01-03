comscore
Honor 8A with waterdrop notch display, octa-core SoC to launch on January 8: Everything we know so far

The Honor 8A will be the successor to last year’s Honor 7A smartphone.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Honor 8A Tenaa leak main

Source: TENAA

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to kick off the new year with its first smartphone launch next week. Based on a teaser poster shared by the company on Weibo, this smartphone will be the Honor 8A. As the name suggests, this upcoming device will be the successor to the Honor 7A, which launched in India back in May last year.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing of the Honor 8A, which passed Wi-Fi Alliance just last month. It has also been spotted on TENAA, which gave us a glimpse at its key specifications, and features. Based on the leaked features, it is clear that the upcoming Honor 8A will be a budget device aimed at emerging markets.

Image Credit: Weibo

Honor 8A rumored specifications, features

Going by the TENAA listing, the Honor 8A is expected to come with dimensions of 156.28×73.5x8mm, and weigh 150 grams. It is likely to sport a 6.08-inch HD+ (1560×720 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood will be a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, rumored to be the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset.

In the memory department, the device is expected to offer 3GB of RAM, and two storage options of 32GB, and 64GB. There is also likely to be an option to expand the internal storage by using a microSD card. For photography, the smartphone will be equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, and it will run Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0. The teaser poster also seems to hint at a possible dual-speaker on the device for an immersive audio experience. Leaks have also hinted at multiple color options including blue, black, gold, and red.

To put things into perspective, the Honor 7A was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 8,999. The smartphone came with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 octa-core SOC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB expandable internal storage. It also featured dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 3,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. On the software front, it ran Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 10:51 AM IST

