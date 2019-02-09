comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 8C base variant gets a price cut of Rs 1,000
News

Honor 8C base variant gets a price cut of Rs 1,000

News

Honor has not reduced the prices of the higher variants though.

  • Published: February 9, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Honor 8C (2)

The Honor 8C, which was launched by the Chinese company in December last year, has just received a price cut for its base variant of 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone is only listed on Amazon India for sale, and has received a Rs 1,000 price cut. After the cut, Honor the base variant is now available for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 11,999. But the other variant which comes with storage of 64GB is still priced at Rs 12,999 and has received no price cut.

In terms of the offers that are available on the smartphone, customers will get Jio Digital Life Benefits worth Rs 4,450 with 100GB Jio 4G data with the purchase. Axis bank is offering five percent instant discount on credit and debit EMI transactions on orders above Rs 12,000. Those customers that opt for the Amazon Pay EMI transaction will get a five percent cashback up to Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay. Besides these there are no cost EMI options available on HDFC credit cards on orders above Rs 3,000 and on HDFC debit cards on orders above Rs 10,000. And lastly there is the general offer of two percent cashback on paying with Amazon Pay balance which can go up to a maximum of Rs 2,400 a year.

Honor 8C Review: Hits a few spots, misses most

Also Read

Honor 8C Review: Hits a few spots, misses most

Honor 8C specifications, features

The Honor 8C is the first device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. In terms of specifications, the Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with TUV certification.

WATCH: Honor View20 First Look

The smartphone is equipped with dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras, where the main camera uses a sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front and is coupled with features like beautification mode and augmented reality functions. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Honor 8C

Honor 8C

11999

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: February 9, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS
thumb-img
Trending
AMD Radeon VII 7nm graphics card launched in India, priced at Rs 54,990
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
thumb-img
News
LG K12+ image, specifications leaked

Editor's Pick

Valentine's Day 2019: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
News
Valentine's Day 2019: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why

News

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why

Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser

News

Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser

A look at top radiation emitting phones

News

A look at top radiation emitting phones

Valentine's Day 2019: Fortnite gears up with Share the Love Event

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: Fortnite gears up with Share the Love Event

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS

Honor 8C base variant gets a price cut of Rs 1,000

Valentine's Day 2019: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why

Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 8C base variant gets a price cut of Rs 1,000

News

Honor 8C base variant gets a price cut of Rs 1,000
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked
Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

News

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch
Vivo V15 Pro to be available on Amazon India with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

News

Vivo V15 Pro to be available on Amazon India with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera
Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

News

Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने सस्ते एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए नया एनक्रिप्शन समाधान पेश किया

iphone के ऐप्स कर रहे हैं यूजर्स के स्क्रीन की रिकॉर्डिंग

फेसबुक ने मैसेंजर में 'अनसेंड' फीचर जारी किया

हाइक पर मनाएं वैलेंटाइंस डे का जश्‍न, नए स्टिकर पैक किए पेश

Thomson TV ने Zee5 के साथ की पार्टनरशिप, एक साल का फ्री मिल रहा है सब्सक्रिप्शन

News

Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS
News
Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS
Honor 8C base variant gets a price cut of Rs 1,000

News

Honor 8C base variant gets a price cut of Rs 1,000
Valentine's Day 2019: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

News

Valentine's Day 2019: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why

News

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why
Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser

News

Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser