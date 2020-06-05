Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, features

Honor has launched the 2020 upgrade of the Honor 8S in the UK market. The entry-level smartphone was also launched last year in the markets of Russia, followed by the UK. Now, the company has introduced its new model on Friday. The new Honor 8S 2020 boasts of a waterdrop-style notch display and a polycarbonate dual-textured back. It comes with a single rear camera, but misses out on the fingerprint sensor just like last year. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Honor Play 4, Honor Play 4 Pro स्मार्टफोन 64MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, फीचर्स

Honor 8S (2020): Price

The Honor 8S (2020) can be seen as an affordable entry-level smartphone for the UK market. It has been priced at GBP 100 (approximately Rs. 9,500). Consumers can purchase the smartphone from Honor‘s official site the UK. Also Read - Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched with 5G and 7nm SoC: Price, full specifications

Specifications and features

Most of the specifications are identical for the Honor 8S 2020 from last year’s Honor 8S. It still features a 5.71-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch display houses the same 5-megapixel selfie camera. It comes powered by 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor coupled with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. The change is in the RAM, which is now 3GB. Even the storage has been increased from 32GB to 64GB in the 2020 model. The handset carries a dedicated microSD card slot, which means you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card up at the same time. Also Read - Honor introduces its Super-Service offers including free service benefits and more

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

In the camera department, Honor has kept the same 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture at the back. It also comes equipped with PDAF technology for focusing and an LED flash unit. The Honor 8S comes with all the familiar connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slots, 3.5mm audio socket, and FM Radio. The handset is backed by a 3,020mAh battery that can be charged with the help of the microUSB port at the bottom of the device. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie.