Honor 8S entry-level smartphone with Android 9 Pie launched

The Chinese sub-brand of Huawei has made the Honor 8S available through Amazon in the UK. Both the Black and Blue colors available on the e-commerce platform are priced at £99.99 (approximately Rs 8,800).

Honor has now launched the entry-level Honor 8S in the UK. The smartphone was previously released for the markets in Russia. The Honor 8S boasts of a waterdrop-style notch display and a polycarbonate dual-textured back. It comes with a single rear camera, but misses out on the fingerprint sensor. There is support for dual 4G connectivity, and you’ll get Android 9 Pie-based with EMUI 9 out-of-the-box.

The Chinese sub-brand of Huawei has made the Honor 8S available through Amazon in the UK. Both the Black and Blue colors available on the e-commerce platform are priced at £99.99 (approximately Rs 8,800). In Russia, the launch price of Honor 8S was RUB 8,490, which roughly translates to Rs 9,200. There the smartphone was launched in three color options including Black, Gold, and Blue. It is likely that the device will make its way to other markets in coming weeks. As of now there is no word on its India launch or expected pricing.

Honor 8S: Specifications and features

The Honor 8S features a 5.71-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution waterdrop notch display that houses the 5-megapixel selfie camera. It comes powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset carries a dedicated microSD card slot, which means you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card up at the same time.

In the camera department, Honor has added a single 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture at the back. It also comes equipped with PDAF technology for focusing and an LED flash unit. The Honor 8S comes with all the familiar connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slots, 3.5mm audio socket, and FM Radio. The handset is backed by a 3,020mAh battery that can be charged with the help of the microUSB port at the bottom of the device.

