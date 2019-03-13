Honor 8S, Honor 8A Pro affordable smartphones spotted online ahead of imminent launch

A new leak suggests that Honor is planning to launch two new entry-level Honor devices called Honor 8S and Honor 8A Pro. These devices have now been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a certification platform for Russian regulatory authority. The listing reveals that the Honor 8S carries model number KSA-LX9, while the Honor 8A Pro carries the model number JAT-L41.

The listings however do not reveal much in terms of the devices’ specifications and features, MSP reports. The Honor 8 series already has several smartphones in its lineup, starting from the Honor 8, which was launched back in summer 2016 up to the latest Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Honor 8S could be the successor on the entry-level Honor 7S smartphone, while Honor 8A Pro could be a slightly upgraded variant of Honor 8A smartphone, launched last month.

Honor 7S Specifications and Features

The Honor 7S was first introduced in May 2018 as Honor Play 7 in the Chinese smartphone market. At the front, the Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and supports taller 18:9 display.

Under the hood, the Honor 7S gets a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor coupled with PowerVR GE8100 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. The smartphone offers a 13-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and support for 1080p video recording. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with a dedicated LED flash.

The connectivity options on the Honor 7S include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, micro USB port, and 4G LTE. It lacks a fingerprint sensor, and it runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,020mAh battery.