Honor 8S with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM launched in Russia

Honor, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and telecommunication giant Huawei has just launched a new smartphone in the Russian market. Called Honor 8S, it is the latest entry-level device that is aimed at first-time smartphone users or people who may need a second device but may not want to shell out money. This official launch of the device comes almost two weeks after the initial renders and specifications leaked online. Taking a look at the previous report, the internal hardware and specifications seem to be unchanged.

According to the announcement, the Honor 8S comes with a dual texture back that is plastic. Honor Russia has priced the device at RUB 8,490 which amounts to Rs 9,224 at the time. The smartphone will be available in three colors including Black, Gold, and Blue. Talking about the specifications of the device, the Honor 8S will come with a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display along with a water-drop styled notch and a thick thin chin at the bottom of the display.

Honor 8S will be powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with support to expand the storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. In the camera department, Honor has added a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies along with a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF technology for focusing and an LED flash unit. The Honor 8S comes with all the familiar connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slots, 3.5mm audio socket, and FM Radio.

The report also stated that the Honor 8S will be powered by a 3,020mAh battery that can be charged with the help of the microUSB port at the bottom of the device. In terms of software, the smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out of the box. The Honor 8S is already available for same in Russia and it is likely that the device will make its way to other markets in coming weeks.