Chinese smartphone maker Honor is rolling out the Android 10-based EMUI 10 software update for the Honor 8X smartphone from 2018. The update was scheduled to release by the third week of this month, and Honor has lived up to its promise.

The latest update for the Honor 8X bumps up the software build version to EMUI V10.0.0.170 and is about 3.53GB in size. To avoid any additional cellular data charges, users should download the update over Wi-Fi. As per the update’s changelog, the new software build also brings the month-old December 2019 Android security patch to the device.

Honor is pushing out the update in a tentative rollout. In other words, it should take a while before reaching all Honor 8X units, PiunikaWeb reports. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section on the device.

The Android 10 stable update for the Honor 8X smartphone includes changes in the overall UI design. The new software update also brings the system-wide dark mode, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Honor 8X features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor camera.

The Honor 8X features a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC. It has 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,750mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, microUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline