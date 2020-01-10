Last year, Chinese smartphone maker, Honor, released the Android 10-based EMUI 10 beta update for the Honor 8X smartphone. The rollout was initially available for users in China, but it shortly expanded to other markets as well, including India.

Now, the company has announced that the Honor 8X smartphone will receive the stable Android 10 update later this month. As per the company’s official statement, ”Honor has closed the beta program of EMUI 10 for Honor 8X and, We are at the final stages of releasing the software, the stable version of Android 10 release can be expected by the third week of January 2020”, RPRNA reports.

The upcoming Android 10 stable update for the Honor 8X smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring dark mode, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

It is worth noting that the Honor 8X smartphone has already received a major Android version upgrade in the past. This makes the report about the Android 10-based EMUI 10 upgrade quite impressive. Traditionally, such devices get the newer Android version about nine to twelve months after the release.

Honor 8X features, specifications

The Honor 8X smartphone made its debut back in 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch LTPS IPS screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor along with a 3,750mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 20-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Honor 8X supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

