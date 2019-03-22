comscore
  Honor 8X Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update reportedly rolling out
Honor 8X Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update reportedly rolling out

The mid-tier Honor 8X handset was launched with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.0 OS.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 4:52 PM IST
Honor was earlier reported to push the EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie update to its Honor 8X from March 18. The company seems to have fulfilled its promise as the Honor 8X units have reportedly started receiving the update in India. The handset made its debut in October 2018, and the mid-tier handset was launched with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.0 OS. Additionally, this update has already been rolled out to Honor 10, Honor View10, Honor Play smartphones in January this year.

The update (spotted by TheAndroidSoul) adds new features to Recorder, brings Huawei Share 3.0, and improves file transfer speed between your phone, computer and Mopria printer. The update also promises to deliver faster app launches and more. One will also witness Digital Wellbeing (labeled as Digital Balance in EMUI) feature, which will help you show a detailed screen time of your regular usage.

To recall, the Honor 8X packs a 6.5-inch display along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and PPI of 397 pixels per inch. The smartphone houses a HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core chipset aided by Mali G51 GPU. It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage options. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 400GB via microSD card. It is kept alive by a 3,750mAh battery, which supports 5V/2A (10W) charging.

The smartphone offers a dual camera system on the rear side. The setup includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, clubbed with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. For capturing selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Honor 8X has originally launched for Rs 14,999 for the base the variant.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 4:52 PM IST

