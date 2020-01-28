Chinese smartphone maker Huawei seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor V10, and Huawei Nova 4 smartphones in China. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system on top of the company’s new EMUI 10 custom skin.

The Huawei Nova 4, Honor 8X and Honor 10 are receiving the update with EMUI software build version V10.0.0.157. Whereas the Honor V10 is getting the update with EMUI software version V10.0.0.156. The OTA update for all the Huawei/Honor smartphones brings the Android 10-based EMUI 10 custom skin to the devices along with the latest January 2020 security patch.

Huawei is rolling out the updates in a staged manner for users based in China. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all smartphone units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for Updates.

Android 10-based EMUI 10 Update change-log

The latest Android 10 global stable update for the devices brings a host of features. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

The EMUI 10 further brings several new features to the Huawei/Honor smartphones, including a visual design overhaul, with a minimalist theme throughout the UI, which uses the Golden Icons and Morandi color palette. The new software update will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

The latest security patch with this new update fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

