  Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie in India starting from March 18
Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie in India starting from March 18

The update has already been released by Honor for the Honor 10, Honor Play and Honor View10.

  Published: March 11, 2019 6:23 PM IST
Chinese company Huawei‘s sub-brand Honor is all set to start the roll out of EMUI version 9.0 based on Android Pie for its Honor 8X device from March 18. This update was already rolled out for the Honor 10, Honor View10, Honor Play smartphones in January this year. Users in India will gradually receive the OTA updates on their respective devices in as the roll out date arrives. The latest Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 is set to bring full-screen gestures and overhauled system UI for the Honor 8X, which have already been seen on the Honor 10, Honor Play and Honor View10. It will also introduce features like GPU Turbo 2.0, Translation and more to the Honor smartphone.

Additionally, the Honor 8X smartphone after EMUI 9.0 update will have a new Password Vault feature like we have seen in the update on the other smartphones. This will help users store their encrypted password with face or fingerprint for various services. A new Digital Balance dashboard has been added in the update, which will allow users to track device usage metrics and let them set the usage quota for each app.

In the camera department, the HiVision AI feature will enable the camera app to recognize major landmarks, paintings, and structures surroundings etc like the Huawei smartphones. It will also bring AI Shopping, which recognizes objects to directly shop from Amazon just from camera view-finder. Lastly, the update will bring wireless projecting and wireless printing features along with the latest OS to Honor 8X. The Honor 8X is available for Rs 13,999 during Honor Days sale on Amazon India.

  Published Date: March 11, 2019 6:23 PM IST

