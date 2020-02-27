comscore Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update | BGR India
Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update

Honor 8X latest update brings January 2020 security patch to the smartphone with security enhancements.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 5:03 PM IST
Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, has started rolling out a new update for the Honor 8X devices running EMUI 10 or EMUI 9.1 software. The update brings the month-old January 2020 security patch to the smartphone with security enhancements.

The Honor 8X running Android 10-based EMUI 10 software is receiving the update carrying the version build number EMUI v10.0.0.175 in some markets. The dated EMUI 9.1 based Honor 8X, on the other hand, is getting the update with EMUI 10.0.0.175 version number. Users who are still running the Android 9 Pie OS are also receiving the Android 10 OS update combined with the January security patch set, HuaweiCentral reports.

As per the Honor 8X update changelog, it mentions the fixes for two critical and 16 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. The January 2020 security update further fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This flaw could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The Honor 8X OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 8X feature, specifications

The Honor 8X made its debut back in September 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Honor 8X has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,750mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port for charging.

  Published Date: February 27, 2020 5:03 PM IST

